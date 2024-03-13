Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC – Free Report) in a research note published on Sunday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Ashford from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 24th.

NYSEAMERICAN AINC opened at $2.63 on Friday. Ashford has a 1-year low of $1.92 and a 1-year high of $13.74. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.58. The stock has a market cap of $8.44 million, a PE ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 1.66.

Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter. Ashford had a negative net margin of 0.60% and a negative return on equity of 17.27%. The business had revenue of $206.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.90 million.

Institutional Trading of Ashford

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Ashford stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Ashford Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC – Free Report) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 883 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.56% of Ashford worth $241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.95% of the company’s stock.

About Ashford

Ashford, Inc is an asset management firm. The firm provides investment management and related services to the real estate and hospitality sectors. Ashford, Inc was formed on April 2, 2014 and is based in Dallas, Texas. Ashford Inc(NYSEAM:AINC) operates independently of Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc as of November 5, 2019.

