Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) Hits New 1-Year High at $19.10

Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $19.10 and last traded at $17.92, with a volume of 397355 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.49.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ASPN shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. TheStreet raised shares of Aspen Aerogels from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of Aspen Aerogels to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Roth Mkm started coverage on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Aspen Aerogels Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a current ratio of 3.41. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.12 and a beta of 2.03.

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The construction company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $84.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.82 million. Aspen Aerogels had a negative net margin of 19.19% and a negative return on equity of 10.47%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.20) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Aspen Aerogels, Inc. will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Aspen Aerogels

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ASPN. Koch Industries Inc. purchased a new stake in Aspen Aerogels in the 1st quarter valued at about $61,788,000. AIGH Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Aspen Aerogels in the 3rd quarter valued at about $15,067,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Aspen Aerogels by 45.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,487,832 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,984,000 after buying an additional 1,086,394 shares during the period. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in Aspen Aerogels in the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,534,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Aspen Aerogels by 932.0% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,038,970 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,249,000 after purchasing an additional 938,293 shares during the period. 94.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Aspen Aerogels

Aspen Aerogels, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerogel insulation products primarily for use in the energy infrastructure and sustainable insulation materials markets in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, and Latin America. The company offers PyroThin thermal barriers for use in lithium-ion batteries in electric vehicles and energy storage industries; Pyrogel XTE that reduces the risk of corrosion under insulation in energy infrastructure operating systems; Pyrogel HPS for applications within the power generation market; Pyrogel XTF to provide protection against fire; Cryogel Z for sub-ambient and cryogenic applications in the energy infrastructure market; and Spaceloft Subsea for use in pipe-in-pipe applications in offshore oil production.

