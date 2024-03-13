Associated Capital Group (NYSE:AC) Sees Large Volume Increase

Associated Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:AC – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 2,080 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 56% from the previous session’s volume of 4,749 shares.The stock last traded at $33.48 and had previously closed at $33.47.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Associated Capital Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Associated Capital Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.50.

Associated Capital Group Trading Down 0.2 %

The company’s 50 day moving average is $33.70 and its 200-day moving average is $34.52. The stock has a market cap of $721.32 million, a PE ratio of 19.46 and a beta of 0.90.

Associated Capital Group (NYSE:AC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.64 million during the quarter. Associated Capital Group had a net margin of 295.29% and a return on equity of 4.16%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sapient Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Associated Capital Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $557,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Associated Capital Group by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 94,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,480,000 after buying an additional 7,364 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in shares of Associated Capital Group by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 84,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,974,000 after purchasing an additional 6,838 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Associated Capital Group during the 2nd quarter worth $218,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Associated Capital Group during the 1st quarter worth $242,000. 8.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Associated Capital Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment advisory services in the United States. The company offers alternative investment management and asset management services. It also invests in new and existing businesses. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Greenwich, Connecticut.

