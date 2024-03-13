AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTSW) Short Interest Update

AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTSW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, a drop of 46.7% from the February 14th total of 10,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in AST SpaceMobile stock. CSS LLC IL raised its holdings in AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTSW – Free Report) by 148.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,570 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,000 shares during the period. CSS LLC IL’s holdings in AST SpaceMobile were worth $58,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

AST SpaceMobile Trading Up 6.7 %

NASDAQ:ASTSW traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $0.80. The company had a trading volume of 12,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,468. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.98. AST SpaceMobile has a twelve month low of $0.58 and a twelve month high of $2.28.

AST SpaceMobile Company Profile

AST SpaceMobile, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates space-based cellular broadband network for mobile phones in the United States. Its SpaceMobile service provides mobile broadband services to end-users who are out of terrestrial cellular coverage. AST SpaceMobile, Inc was founded in 2017 and is based in Midland, Texas.

