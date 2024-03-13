Atreca, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCEL) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Atreca, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCEL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 272,700 shares, a drop of 89.6% from the February 14th total of 2,630,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,310,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Atreca

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Atreca in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Atreca in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Atreca in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Atreca by 111.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 8,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Atreca in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $89,000. 34.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Atreca alerts:

Atreca Stock Performance

BCEL stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 848,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,249,990. Atreca has a 12 month low of $0.10 and a 12 month high of $1.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.25 and its 200-day moving average is $0.26.

About Atreca

Atreca, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody-based immunotherapeutics to treat a range of solid tumor types. Its lead product candidate is ATRC-101, a monoclonal antibody with a novel mechanism of action and target derived from an antibody identified using its discovery platform.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Atreca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atreca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.