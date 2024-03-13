Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI) Shares Gap Down to $440.80

Atrion Co. (NASDAQ:ATRI – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $440.80, but opened at $431.10. Atrion shares last traded at $440.11, with a volume of 11,060 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Atrion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st.

Atrion Trading Down 0.4 %

Atrion Announces Dividend

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $359.28 and its 200-day moving average is $368.98. The firm has a market cap of $763.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.32 and a beta of 0.58.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $2.20 dividend. This represents a $8.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Atrion’s payout ratio is currently 79.78%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Atrion

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ATRI. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Atrion by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 205,297 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $128,908,000 after acquiring an additional 14,684 shares during the last quarter. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Atrion during the 4th quarter worth $1,949,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI purchased a new position in Atrion during the 4th quarter worth $1,114,000. Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in Atrion during the 2nd quarter worth $1,154,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Atrion by 356.3% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,336 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $885,000 after acquiring an additional 1,824 shares during the last quarter. 65.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Atrion Company Profile

Atrion Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells products for fluid delivery, cardiovascular, and ophthalmology applications in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company's fluid delivery products include valves that fill, hold, and release controlled amounts of fluids or gasses for use in various intubation, intravenous, catheter, and other applications in the anesthesia and oncology fields, as well as promote infection control in hospital and home healthcare environments.

Read More

