aTyr Pharma (LIFE) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, March 14th. Analysts expect aTyr Pharma to post earnings of ($0.25) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

aTyr Pharma Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ LIFE opened at $1.62 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.50. aTyr Pharma has a 52-week low of $1.08 and a 52-week high of $2.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.87 million, a P/E ratio of -1.67 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 8.33, a current ratio of 8.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On aTyr Pharma

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in aTyr Pharma by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 100,102 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 21,583 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in aTyr Pharma by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 91,291 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 10,318 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in aTyr Pharma by 87.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 40,965 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 19,150 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC bought a new position in aTyr Pharma in the 4th quarter worth approximately $111,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in aTyr Pharma in the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,000. 62.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LIFE has been the subject of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of aTyr Pharma in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. StockNews.com lowered aTyr Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 16th.

aTyr Pharma Company Profile

aTyr Pharma, Inc, a biotherapeutics company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines based on novel immunological pathways in the United States. Its lead therapeutic candidate is efzofitimod, a selective modulator of NRP2 that is in Phase III clinical trial for pulmonary sarcoidosis; and in Phase 1b/2a clinical trial for treatment of other interstitial lung diseases (ILDs), such as chronic hypersensitivity pneumonitis and connective tissue disease related ILD.

