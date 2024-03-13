Austin Engineering Limited (ASX:ANG) Raises Dividend to $0.00 Per Share

Austin Engineering Limited (ASX:ANG – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Wednesday, March 13th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Sunday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.004 per share on Sunday, April 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th. This is a boost from Austin Engineering’s previous interim dividend of $0.002.
Austin Engineering Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.50, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.22.
Austin Engineering Company Profile
