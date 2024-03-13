Austin Engineering Limited (ASX:ANG) Raises Dividend to $0.00 Per Share

Austin Engineering Limited (ASX:ANGGet Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Wednesday, March 13th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Sunday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.004 per share on Sunday, April 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th. This is a boost from Austin Engineering’s previous interim dividend of $0.002.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.50, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Austin Engineering Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and supplies mining attachment products, and other related products and services for the industrial and resources-related business sectors. It offers excavator, face shovel, front end loader, and stemming buckets; rope shovel dippers; and wear liner kits for mining applications, including hard rock, iron ore, and coal.

