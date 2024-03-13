Austin Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Shares in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Austin Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 4,961 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $678,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Dimension Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 39.2% in the third quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC now owns 5,392 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $706,000 after acquiring an additional 1,519 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 211,743 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $27,709,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 25,064,614 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,279,955,000 after acquiring an additional 1,809,910 shares in the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC now owns 2,559 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantum Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quantum Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,623 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $998,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.08% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet stock opened at $139.74 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.04. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $92.44 and a 1 year high of $153.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $142.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $137.21.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $86.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.77 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 27.22%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,088 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.10, for a total transaction of $2,237,840.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,294,404. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 425 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.61, for a total transaction of $59,334.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,805,628.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,088 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.10, for a total transaction of $2,237,840.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,294,404. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 279,159 shares of company stock worth $39,220,185. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on GOOGL shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $126.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $153.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $180.00 to $173.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.65.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

