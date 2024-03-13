Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) Given New $272.00 Price Target at Mizuho

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Mizuho from $265.00 to $272.00 in a research report report published on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on ADP. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating and issued a $267.00 price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Bank of America raised shares of Automatic Data Processing from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price target for the company from $217.00 to $243.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Automatic Data Processing from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a hold rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $254.58.

NASDAQ ADP opened at $244.67 on Monday. Automatic Data Processing has a fifty-two week low of $201.46 and a fifty-two week high of $256.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $244.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $239.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $100.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.78.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.65 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 95.22% and a net margin of 19.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.96 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing will post 9.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is presently 65.19%.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Sreenivasa Kutam sold 368 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.01, for a total value of $90,899.68. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,018,996.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Don Mcguire sold 11,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total value of $2,776,585.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,876,970. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Sreenivasa Kutam sold 368 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.01, for a total transaction of $90,899.68. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,319 shares in the company, valued at $5,018,996.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,662 shares of company stock valued at $4,094,554 over the last ninety days. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ADP. Ardent Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 3rd quarter valued at $392,000. Americana Partners LLC grew its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 22,228 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,330,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,178,054 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $258,924,000 after acquiring an additional 55,156 shares in the last quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC grew its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC now owns 2,907 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $695,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 55,612 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,379,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

