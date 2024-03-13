AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Shares Bought by VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC

VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 40.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 93 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in AutoZone by 1.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 809,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,017,410,000 after acquiring an additional 11,438 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of AutoZone by 107,977.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 699,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,724,500,000 after buying an additional 698,613 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of AutoZone by 1.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 441,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,121,572,000 after buying an additional 5,650 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of AutoZone by 111.4% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 335,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,379,000 after buying an additional 176,623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the fourth quarter valued at $658,788,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AZO shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on AutoZone from $2,779.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Raymond James raised AutoZone from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $2,850.00 to $3,100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. StockNews.com lowered AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on AutoZone from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AutoZone presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3,020.76.

In other news, VP Richard Craig Smith sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,997.76, for a total value of $8,993,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,756,456.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 414 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,541.85, for a total value of $1,052,325.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,820,219.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Richard Craig Smith sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,997.76, for a total value of $8,993,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,756,456.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 14,807 shares of company stock valued at $39,669,061. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AutoZone stock traded up $2.62 on Wednesday, hitting $3,062.13. The stock had a trading volume of 11,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 160,868. AutoZone, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2,277.88 and a 52-week high of $3,152.66. The stock has a market cap of $52.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2,783.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $2,652.85.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $28.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $26.08 by $2.81. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 56.06% and a net margin of 14.70%. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $24.64 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that AutoZone, Inc. will post 150.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

