Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM) Shares Purchased by CoreFirst Bank & Trust

CoreFirst Bank & Trust increased its position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Free Report) by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 56,486 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,227 shares during the period. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF accounts for about 2.1% of CoreFirst Bank & Trust’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. CoreFirst Bank & Trust owned 0.08% of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $2,982,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atwood & Palmer Inc. raised its position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 54.0% in the 3rd quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 483,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,525,000 after buying an additional 169,595 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 45.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 236,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,497,000 after buying an additional 73,882 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 34.3% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 43,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,273,000 after buying an additional 10,988 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 381,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,149,000 after buying an additional 53,617 shares during the period. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp raised its position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 126.8% in the 3rd quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 60,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,989,000 after buying an additional 33,899 shares during the period.

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSEARCA:AVEM traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $58.09. The company had a trading volume of 72,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 370,575. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.57. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $49.83 and a 1 year high of $58.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 0.80.

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Profile

The Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (AVEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds emerging-market stocks of all market capitalizations considered favorable on multiple factors. The fund seeks to provide capital appreciation.

