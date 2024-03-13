Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVLV) Hits New 1-Year High at $62.52

Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVLV – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $62.52 and last traded at $62.46, with a volume of 15742 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $62.21.

Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.77.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nixon Peabody Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,566,000. Opus Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC now owns 440,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,424,000 after buying an additional 10,567 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 298,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,221,000 after buying an additional 5,465 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF by 22,082,200.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 220,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,633,000 after buying an additional 220,822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenwich Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 100,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,809,000 after buying an additional 8,321 shares in the last quarter.

Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF Company Profile

The Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF (AVLV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of US large-cap value companies selected based on fundamental criteria. AVLV was launched on Sep 21, 2021 and is managed by American Century Investments.

