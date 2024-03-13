Aveanna Healthcare (AVAH) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAHGet Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, March 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.02) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Aveanna Healthcare Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AVAH opened at $2.51 on Wednesday. Aveanna Healthcare has a one year low of $0.85 and a one year high of $3.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.00. The stock has a market cap of $478.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 2.03.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Aveanna Healthcare in a report on Thursday, November 30th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $1.50 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Aveanna Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $1.78.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aveanna Healthcare

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Aveanna Healthcare by 17.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,544,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,990,000 after purchasing an additional 517,944 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Aveanna Healthcare by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,081,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $843,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Aveanna Healthcare by 23.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,034,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,749,000 after purchasing an additional 198,229 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Aveanna Healthcare by 151.1% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 260,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 156,776 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Aveanna Healthcare by 163.6% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 228,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 141,653 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.58% of the company’s stock.

About Aveanna Healthcare

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc, a diversified home care platform company, provides pediatric and adult healthcare services in the United States. Its patient-centered care delivery platform allows patients to remain in their homes and minimizes the overutilization of high-cost care settings, such as hospitals.

Earnings History for Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH)

