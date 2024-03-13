Avinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGR) Short Interest Up 840.0% in February

Avinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 23,500 shares, an increase of 840.0% from the February 14th total of 2,500 shares. Currently, 2.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 51,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Avinger in a report on Thursday, March 7th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
Shares of NASDAQ AVGR traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.91. The company had a trading volume of 22,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,654. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.10 and its 200-day moving average is $4.52. The stock has a market cap of $3.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 1.30. Avinger has a 52 week low of $2.50 and a 52 week high of $18.00.
Avinger, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, designs, manufactures, and sells a suite of image-guided and catheter-based systems used by physicians to treat patients with peripheral artery disease (PAD) in the United States and internationally. It develops lumivascular platform that integrates optical coherence tomography visualization with interventional catheters to provide real-time intravascular imaging during the treatment portion of PAD procedures.
