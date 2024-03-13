Avinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGR) Short Interest Up 840.0% in February

Avinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 23,500 shares, an increase of 840.0% from the February 14th total of 2,500 shares. Currently, 2.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 51,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Avinger in a report on Thursday, March 7th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Avinger alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on AVGR

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Avinger Trading Down 6.1 %

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Avinger in the second quarter worth about $49,000. Armistice Capital LLC lifted its stake in Avinger by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 720,136 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $781,000 after acquiring an additional 52,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Avinger in the second quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Avinger in the first quarter worth about $64,000. 8.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AVGR traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.91. The company had a trading volume of 22,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,654. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.10 and its 200-day moving average is $4.52. The stock has a market cap of $3.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 1.30. Avinger has a 52 week low of $2.50 and a 52 week high of $18.00.

Avinger Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Avinger, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, designs, manufactures, and sells a suite of image-guided and catheter-based systems used by physicians to treat patients with peripheral artery disease (PAD) in the United States and internationally. It develops lumivascular platform that integrates optical coherence tomography visualization with interventional catheters to provide real-time intravascular imaging during the treatment portion of PAD procedures.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Avinger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avinger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.