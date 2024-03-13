AXS Tesla Bear Daily ETF (NASDAQ:TSLQ) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

AXS Tesla Bear Daily ETF (NASDAQ:TSLQ – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 179,800 shares, a drop of 44.9% from the February 14th total of 326,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,635,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
AXS Tesla Bear Daily ETF Stock Performance
TSLQ opened at $38.19 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $34.48 and a 200-day moving average of $33.49. AXS Tesla Bear Daily ETF has a 52 week low of $26.25 and a 52 week high of $56.98.
AXS Tesla Bear Daily ETF Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 27th were paid a $3.7319 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 26th.
AXS Tesla Bear Daily ETF Company Profile
The AXS TSLA Bear Daily ETF (TSLQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Tesla, Inc index. The fund provides inverse (-1x) exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Tesla stock. TSLQ was launched on Jul 14, 2022 and is managed by AXS Investments.
