AXS Tesla Bear Daily ETF (NASDAQ:TSLQ) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

AXS Tesla Bear Daily ETF (NASDAQ:TSLQ – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 179,800 shares, a drop of 44.9% from the February 14th total of 326,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,635,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

AXS Tesla Bear Daily ETF Stock Performance

TSLQ opened at $38.19 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $34.48 and a 200-day moving average of $33.49. AXS Tesla Bear Daily ETF has a 52 week low of $26.25 and a 52 week high of $56.98.

AXS Tesla Bear Daily ETF Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 27th were paid a $3.7319 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 26th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

AXS Tesla Bear Daily ETF Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in AXS Tesla Bear Daily ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AXS Tesla Bear Daily ETF ( NASDAQ:TSLQ Free Report ) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 78,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,551,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned approximately 2.07% of AXS Tesla Bear Daily ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

The AXS TSLA Bear Daily ETF (TSLQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Tesla, Inc index. The fund provides inverse (-1x) exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Tesla stock. TSLQ was launched on Jul 14, 2022 and is managed by AXS Investments.

