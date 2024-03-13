B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Boosts Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 63,045 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,840 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $7,002,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of QCOM. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 21.4% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 548,558 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $60,923,000 after purchasing an additional 96,808 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.1% during the third quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,788 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,976,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 2,448.5% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 73,525 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $8,166,000 after acquiring an additional 70,640 shares in the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 12.6% in the third quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 19,324 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,146,000 after acquiring an additional 2,161 shares during the period. Finally, Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in QUALCOMM in the third quarter valued at $297,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QCOM stock opened at $173.08 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $193.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business’s 50 day moving average is $151.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.76. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a twelve month low of $101.47 and a twelve month high of $177.59.

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The wireless technology company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.43. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 38.06% and a net margin of 21.39%. The company had revenue of $9.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.50 billion. Equities analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.38%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Mizuho raised their price objective on QUALCOMM from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $173.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $152.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.71.

In other QUALCOMM news, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total transaction of $139,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $691,108. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total transaction of $139,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $691,108. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 8,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.50, for a total value of $1,210,950.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,843,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,360 shares of company stock worth $5,457,048 over the last 90 days. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

