B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Boosts Stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 104,513 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,203 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF worth $7,557,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 12,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $931,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 14,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Architects LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 2,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $75.39 on Wednesday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $70.43 and a fifty-two week high of $77.71. The business’s fifty day moving average is $75.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.08.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were paid a dividend of $0.2249 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.19.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

