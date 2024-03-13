B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Buys 29,803 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 33.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 118,009 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,803 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $8,211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWR. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $32,000.

Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $82.23 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.45 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $64.66 and a 1-year high of $82.95.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

