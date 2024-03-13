B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Cuts Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,488 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,262 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $6,421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 25.2% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 954 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in ServiceNow by 17.9% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 875 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 728.0% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,921 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 1,689 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 350 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 11,671 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,499,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. 87.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at ServiceNow

In related news, insider Paul John Smith sold 5,159 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $745.32, for a total value of $3,845,105.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,453 shares in the company, valued at $4,064,229.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 5,030 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $753.08, for a total value of $3,787,992.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 17,177 shares in the company, valued at $12,935,655.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Paul John Smith sold 5,159 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $745.32, for a total transaction of $3,845,105.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,064,229.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,164 shares of company stock worth $9,940,303 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NOW. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on ServiceNow from $740.00 to $820.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on ServiceNow from $630.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $765.00 to $870.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Argus raised their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $675.00 to $770.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $862.00 to $896.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ServiceNow presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $750.93.

ServiceNow Trading Up 4.3 %

NYSE NOW opened at $789.13 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $161.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.83, a P/E/G ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.97. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12 month low of $405.37 and a 12 month high of $815.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of $756.29 and a 200-day moving average of $667.08.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The information technology services provider reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 11.85%. ServiceNow’s revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current year.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

