B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $18.11 Million Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 46.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 370,143 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 116,658 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF worth $18,111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Scarborough Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 32.3% in the third quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC now owns 275,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,482,000 after purchasing an additional 67,223 shares in the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 11.1% in the third quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,692,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,792,000 after purchasing an additional 168,756 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1,009.4% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $947,000 after acquiring an additional 17,604 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the third quarter worth $8,120,000. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 5.1% during the third quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 38,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,867,000 after acquiring an additional 1,855 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of EFV stock opened at $53.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $51.79 and a 200-day moving average of $50.36. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 12-month low of $49.15 and a 12-month high of $59.57. The company has a market capitalization of $18.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.84.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

