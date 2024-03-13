B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $5.73 Million Stock Position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 35.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,742 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,025 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $5,727,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Airbnb in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Airbnb by 58.4% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Airbnb by 101.2% in the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.19% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb Price Performance

ABNB stock opened at $166.67 on Wednesday. Airbnb, Inc. has a 12-month low of $103.55 and a 12-month high of $168.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $107.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.02, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $148.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $137.45.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.09. Airbnb had a net margin of 48.32% and a return on equity of 40.96%. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. On average, analysts expect that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Brian Chesky sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.35, for a total transaction of $140,350.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 15,019,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,108,012,088. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 72,976 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.00, for a total transaction of $12,186,992.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 145,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,303,677. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian Chesky sold 1,000 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.35, for a total transaction of $140,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,019,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,108,012,088. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,257,541 shares of company stock valued at $180,055,012. Corporate insiders own 30.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on ABNB. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Airbnb from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 price objective (up previously from $150.00) on shares of Airbnb in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Airbnb from $136.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Airbnb from $148.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Airbnb from $134.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.00.

About Airbnb

(Free Report)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

See Also

