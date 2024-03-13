B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $5.80 Million Holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 116,201 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $5,801,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 151.3% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Phillips Financial Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $44,000.

Get iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:DGRO opened at $57.30 on Wednesday. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $47.19 and a 12-month high of $57.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.41.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DGRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.