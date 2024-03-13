B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $6.38 Million Stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 15.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 99,129 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,427 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $6,379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 114,199.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 954,128,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,812,489,000 after buying an additional 953,293,870 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 88,364,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,686,233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,583,086 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 73,231,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,712,472,000 after buying an additional 895,629 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $3,749,602,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 94.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 41,583,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,806,854,000 after purchasing an additional 20,165,188 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of IEFA opened at $73.81 on Wednesday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $56.55 and a one year high of $70.84. The company has a market cap of $108.50 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $70.55 and a 200-day moving average of $67.65.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

