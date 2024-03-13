B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Increases Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 119,795 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 24,673 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $8,256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EFA. Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $452,000. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.7% during the third quarter. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,642 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Alamar Capital Management LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.4% during the third quarter. Alamar Capital Management LLC now owns 40,960 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,823,000 after purchasing an additional 2,088 shares during the period. ASB Consultores LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 100.0% during the third quarter. ASB Consultores LLC now owns 52,820 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,640,000 after purchasing an additional 26,410 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3,521.5% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 153,659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,590,000 after purchasing an additional 149,416 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA:EFA opened at $79.44 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $65.68 and a fifty-two week high of $79.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $75.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.56.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

