B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 7.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,313 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,227 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $7,081,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LMT. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in Lockheed Martin by 73.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 64 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin in the second quarter worth $31,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the third quarter worth about $35,000. 74.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Lockheed Martin

In other Lockheed Martin news, COO John Frank A. St sold 6,648 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.35, for a total transaction of $2,827,726.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 4,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $434.39, for a total value of $1,747,116.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO John Frank A. St sold 6,648 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.35, for a total value of $2,827,726.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,874 shares of company stock worth $7,249,946. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lockheed Martin Stock Up 0.0 %

NYSE:LMT opened at $434.91 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $437.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $438.48. The company has a market capitalization of $105.09 billion, a PE ratio of 15.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.48. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1-year low of $393.77 and a 1-year high of $508.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The aerospace company reported $7.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.26 by $0.64. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 79.91% and a net margin of 10.24%. The firm had revenue of $18.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $7.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $3.15 dividend. This represents a $12.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is currently 45.74%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $550.00 to $540.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $513.00 to $503.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $540.00 to $508.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $438.00 to $472.00 in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $488.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $491.92.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

