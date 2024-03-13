B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Makes New $7.32 Million Investment in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 144,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,321,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 112.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,000 after buying an additional 7,890 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $58,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 163.9% in the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 72,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,649,000 after purchasing an additional 45,032 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 303.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 579,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,164,000 after purchasing an additional 435,731 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $299,000.

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Price Performance

TFLO opened at $50.57 on Wednesday. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $50.37 and a 12-month high of $50.76. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.59.

About iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF

The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (TFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of U.S. Treasury floating rate bonds. TFLO was launched on Feb 3, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

