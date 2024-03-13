Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (BW) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Price Performance

BW stock opened at $1.24 on Wednesday. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises has a 1 year low of $0.96 and a 1 year high of $6.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.26 and a 200 day moving average of $2.31. The company has a market cap of $110.37 million, a P/E ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 1.37.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. B. Riley Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises during the first quarter valued at approximately $12,500,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,284,462 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,955,000 after acquiring an additional 625,418 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,145,694 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,272,000 after purchasing an additional 339,045 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 265.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 428,731 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,498,000 after purchasing an additional 311,552 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,881,264 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,763,000 after acquiring an additional 250,674 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.81% of the company’s stock.

About Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides energy and emissions control solutions to a range of industrial, electrical utility, municipal, and other customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Babcock & Wilcox Renewable; Babcock & Wilcox Environmental; and Babcock & Wilcox Thermal.

