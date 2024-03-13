Balfour Beatty plc (LON:BBY) Raises Dividend to GBX 8 Per Share

Balfour Beatty plc (LON:BBY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, March 13th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of GBX 8 ($0.10) per share on Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This is a positive change from Balfour Beatty’s previous dividend of $3.50. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Balfour Beatty Trading Up 9.5 %

Shares of Balfour Beatty stock traded up GBX 32.20 ($0.41) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting GBX 372 ($4.77). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,562,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 996,607. The stock has a market cap of £1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 880.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.77. Balfour Beatty has a twelve month low of GBX 291.60 ($3.74) and a twelve month high of GBX 401.20 ($5.14). The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 334.68 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 326.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.44, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Get Balfour Beatty alerts:

Balfour Beatty Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Balfour Beatty plc finances, designs, develops, builds, and maintains infrastructure in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Construction Services, Support Services, and Infrastructure Investments. The Construction Services segment provides civil engineering, building, ground engineering, mechanical and electrical, refurbishment, fit-out, and rail engineering services for infrastructure and buildings markets.

Receive News & Ratings for Balfour Beatty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Balfour Beatty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.