Balfour Beatty plc (LON:BBY) Raises Dividend to GBX 8 Per Share

Balfour Beatty plc (LON:BBY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, March 13th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of GBX 8 ($0.10) per share on Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This is a positive change from Balfour Beatty’s previous dividend of $3.50. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Balfour Beatty Trading Up 9.5 %
Shares of Balfour Beatty stock traded up GBX 32.20 ($0.41) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting GBX 372 ($4.77). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,562,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 996,607. The stock has a market cap of £1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 880.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.77. Balfour Beatty has a twelve month low of GBX 291.60 ($3.74) and a twelve month high of GBX 401.20 ($5.14). The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 334.68 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 326.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.44, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.90.
Balfour Beatty Company Profile
