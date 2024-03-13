Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL) Shares Sold by Fragasso Group Inc.

Fragasso Group Inc. reduced its position in Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Free Report) by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,007 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,779 shares during the quarter. Fragasso Group Inc.’s holdings in Ball were worth $697,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Ball by 66.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,830,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,294,000 after buying an additional 5,903,021 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Ball by 1.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,952,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $812,163,000 after buying an additional 169,166 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Ball by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,979,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,081,000 after buying an additional 1,200,145 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ball by 0.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,700,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,473,000 after buying an additional 37,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Ball by 1.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,853,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,408,000 after buying an additional 72,585 shares in the last quarter. 84.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BALL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised Ball from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays boosted their target price on Ball from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Mizuho boosted their target price on Ball to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. UBS Group started coverage on Ball in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “sell” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on Ball from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.45.

Ball Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BALL opened at $65.58 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. Ball Co. has a twelve month low of $42.81 and a twelve month high of $66.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $59.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.56. The stock has a market cap of $20.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.23, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.89.

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.01. Ball had a return on equity of 23.81% and a net margin of 5.04%. The company had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Ball Co. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Ball Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. Ball’s payout ratio is currently 35.71%.

About Ball

Ball Corporation supplies aluminum packaging products for the beverage, personal care, and household products industries in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, Europe, Middle East and Africa; Beverage Packaging, South America; and Aerospace.

Featured Articles

