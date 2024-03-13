Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BLD) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The technology company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.04), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $46.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.32 million. Ballard Power Systems had a negative net margin of 172.63% and a negative return on equity of 13.75%. Ballard Power Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 131.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.12) EPS.

Ballard Power Systems Trading Down 4.2 %

Shares of BLDP stock opened at $2.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.52. The company has a quick ratio of 11.59, a current ratio of 12.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $859.45 million, a PE ratio of -5.32 and a beta of 1.67. Ballard Power Systems has a 12-month low of $2.82 and a 12-month high of $5.70.

Get Ballard Power Systems alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ballard Power Systems

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new stake in Ballard Power Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $124,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in Ballard Power Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Ballard Power Systems by 95.3% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 13,059 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 6,373 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Ballard Power Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ballard Power Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $76,000. 23.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BLDP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on Ballard Power Systems from $4.50 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Ballard Power Systems from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price objective on Ballard Power Systems from $3.75 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.16.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Ballard Power Systems

Ballard Power Systems Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell products. The company offers its products for power product markets, consisting of heavy-duty motives, such as bus, truck, rail, and marine applications; material handling; and power generation.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ballard Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ballard Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.