Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BLD) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The technology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.04), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $46.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.32 million. Ballard Power Systems had a negative net margin of 172.63% and a negative return on equity of 13.75%. Ballard Power Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 131.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.12) EPS.

Ballard Power Systems Trading Down 4.2 %

BLDP opened at $2.88 on Wednesday. Ballard Power Systems has a one year low of $2.82 and a one year high of $5.70. The company has a market cap of $859.45 million, a P/E ratio of -5.32 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 11.59 and a current ratio of 12.57. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.52.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BLDP. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Ballard Power Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $17,983,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 580.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,352,040 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,140,000 after purchasing an additional 2,859,528 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,988,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,253,396 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014,539 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 38.4% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,249,662 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,855,000 after purchasing an additional 902,351 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on BLDP. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Ballard Power Systems from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Citigroup cut their price target on Ballard Power Systems from $4.50 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price target on Ballard Power Systems from $3.75 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.16.

Ballard Power Systems Company Profile

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell products. The company offers its products for power product markets, consisting of heavy-duty motives, such as bus, truck, rail, and marine applications; material handling; and power generation.

