Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY) Receives $14.86 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.86.
BALY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Macquarie downgraded shares of Bally’s from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Bally’s in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Bally’s from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd.
Shares of NYSE BALY opened at $13.87 on Wednesday. Bally’s has a twelve month low of $7.28 and a twelve month high of $19.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82. The company has a market capitalization of $632.75 million, a PE ratio of -3.96 and a beta of 2.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.96.
Bally's Corporation, a gaming, hospitality, and entertainment company, engages in casinos and resorts, and online gaming businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Casinos & Resorts, North America Interactive, and International Interactive. It offers physical and interactive entertainment and gaming experiences, including traditional casino offerings, iCasino, online bingo games, sportsbook, daily fantasy sports, and free-to-play games.
