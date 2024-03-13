Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY) Receives $14.86 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.86.

BALY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Macquarie downgraded shares of Bally’s from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Bally’s in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Bally’s from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BALY. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Bally’s by 35.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,166,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,819,000 after purchasing an additional 833,636 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Bally’s by 639.1% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 926,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,915,000 after purchasing an additional 801,095 shares during the last quarter. Rathbones Group PLC purchased a new position in Bally’s during the third quarter worth about $8,163,000. TFG Asset Management GP Ltd boosted its holdings in Bally’s by 36.4% during the fourth quarter. TFG Asset Management GP Ltd now owns 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,910,000 after purchasing an additional 400,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sycale Advisors NY LLC boosted its holdings in Bally’s by 33.1% during the second quarter. Sycale Advisors NY LLC now owns 1,238,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,266,000 after purchasing an additional 307,827 shares during the last quarter. 63.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE BALY opened at $13.87 on Wednesday. Bally’s has a twelve month low of $7.28 and a twelve month high of $19.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82. The company has a market capitalization of $632.75 million, a PE ratio of -3.96 and a beta of 2.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.96.

Bally's Corporation, a gaming, hospitality, and entertainment company, engages in casinos and resorts, and online gaming businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Casinos & Resorts, North America Interactive, and International Interactive. It offers physical and interactive entertainment and gaming experiences, including traditional casino offerings, iCasino, online bingo games, sportsbook, daily fantasy sports, and free-to-play games.

