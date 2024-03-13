Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) Sets New 12-Month High at $4.45

Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $4.45 and last traded at $4.43, with a volume of 343694 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.40.
Banco Santander Trading Up 0.9 %
The stock has a market cap of $70.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.94.
Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The bank reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18. The company had revenue of $15.67 billion during the quarter. Banco Santander had a return on equity of 10.82% and a net margin of 19.29%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Banco Santander, S.A. will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Banco Santander Increases Dividend
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAN. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Banco Santander by 236.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 223,407 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $755,000 after acquiring an additional 157,003 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Banco Santander by 4.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 210,073 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $711,000 after acquiring an additional 9,342 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Banco Santander by 26.8% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 240,518 shares of the bank’s stock worth $814,000 after buying an additional 50,817 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Banco Santander by 163.6% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 129,832 shares of the bank’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 80,573 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Banco Santander by 60.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 714,160 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,415,000 after buying an additional 269,055 shares during the period. 2.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Banco Santander Company Profile
Banco Santander, SA provides various financial services worldwide. The company operates through Retail Banking, Santander Corporate & Investment Banking, Wealth Management & Insurance, and PagoNxt segments. It offers demand and time deposits, mutual funds, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, loans, and various financing solutions; and corporate finance, global debt financing and market, global transaction banking, and private debt mobilization solutions.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Banco Santander
- What is a buyback in stocks? A comprehensive guide for investors
- This Freight Stock Just Got an Upgrade and Institutional Buyers
- How to Effectively Use the MarketBeat Ratings Screener
- Casey’s General Store Stock Discounted, Analysts to Raise Targets
- How Technical Indicators Can Help You Find Oversold Stocks
- Has the Stock Market Priced in a Rate Cut?
Receive News & Ratings for Banco Santander Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Santander and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.