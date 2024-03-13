Bancor (BNT) Trading 11.8% Higher This Week

Bancor (BNT) traded up 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 13th. In the last seven days, Bancor has traded 11.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Bancor token can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00001380 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Bancor has a market cap of $132.81 million and $21.96 million worth of Bancor was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 21.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.42 or 0.00006083 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.42 or 0.00017083 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.88 or 0.00024596 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00001652 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72,667.53 or 0.99952132 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000055 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $132.92 or 0.00182822 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.83 or 0.00009397 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0558 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0392 or 0.00000054 BTC.

About Bancor

Bancor (CRYPTO:BNT) is a token. Its genesis date was June 12th, 2017. Bancor’s total supply is 161,196,921 tokens and its circulating supply is 132,391,952 tokens. Bancor’s official Twitter account is @carbondefixyz and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bancor is www.carbondefi.xyz. Bancor’s official message board is medium.com/carbondefi. The Reddit community for Bancor is https://reddit.com/r/bancor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Bancor Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bancor (BNT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Bancor has a current supply of 161,196,921.34055284 with 132,405,203.33472411 in circulation. The last known price of Bancor is 1.01442396 USD and is up 2.38 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 399 active market(s) with $20,973,162.87 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.carbondefi.xyz/.”

