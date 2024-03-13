Bank of America Lowers Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM) to Underperform

Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Bank of America from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a $2.60 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $4.50. Bank of America‘s price target indicates a potential downside of 20.73% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Latham Group from $4.85 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 20th.

Latham Group Price Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

Shares of Latham Group stock opened at $3.28 on Wednesday. Latham Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.04 and a fifty-two week high of $4.77. The company has a market cap of $376.41 million, a PE ratio of -16.40 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.65.

In related news, CEO Scott Michael Rajeski sold 24,913 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.05, for a total transaction of $75,984.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 266,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $811,736.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Latham Group news, COO Sanjeev Bahl sold 10,342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.05, for a total value of $31,543.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 126,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $386,474.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Scott Michael Rajeski sold 24,913 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.05, for a total transaction of $75,984.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 266,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $811,736.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,383 shares of company stock worth $165,868 in the last quarter. 8.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Latham Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Latham Group by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 151,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of Latham Group by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 80,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 3,684 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Latham Group by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 836,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,392,000 after purchasing an additional 4,020 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Latham Group by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 4,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Latham Group by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 21,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 4,308 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.79% of the company’s stock.

About Latham Group

Latham Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets in-ground residential swimming pools in North America, Australia, and New Zealand. It offers a portfolio of pools and related products, including in-ground swimming pools that include fiber glass and packaged pools; and pool covers and liners under the Latham, Narellan, CoverStar, and GLI brand names.

