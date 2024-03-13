Bank OZK Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:OZK)

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 6,519 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 121% compared to the typical daily volume of 2,952 put options.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Bank OZK from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Raymond James raised Bank OZK from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 5th. Citigroup began coverage on Bank OZK in a report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial increased their target price on Bank OZK from $38.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Bank OZK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.50.

Bank OZK Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:OZK traded up $0.37 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $43.26. 172,399 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,232,253. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Bank OZK has a 52-week low of $30.72 and a 52-week high of $52.36. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.22. The company has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 1.26.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $407.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $396.54 million. Bank OZK had a return on equity of 15.13% and a net margin of 30.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bank OZK will post 5.93 EPS for the current year.

Bank OZK Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 16th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is a positive change from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 12th. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.89%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OZK. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bank OZK by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,028,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,394,000 after acquiring an additional 502,005 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Bank OZK by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,897,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,562,000 after acquiring an additional 300,025 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Bank OZK by 136.0% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 359,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,930,000 after buying an additional 207,341 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC purchased a new position in Bank OZK during the 4th quarter worth $3,927,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Bank OZK by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 59,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,948,000 after buying an additional 1,669 shares during the last quarter. 84.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bank OZK Company Profile

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers deposit services, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time and reciprocal deposits.

Recommended Stories

