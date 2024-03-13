Banque Pictet & Cie SA Has $3.02 Million Holdings in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Free Report) by 1.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 38,704 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 626 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF were worth $3,024,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Comerica Bank bought a new position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,827,000. Creative Planning boosted its position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after buying an additional 1,887 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $207,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 28.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,674,805 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $365,289,000 after buying an additional 1,033,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 63,414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,955,000 after purchasing an additional 4,677 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:IYR opened at $90.20 on Wednesday. iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $72.88 and a 12-month high of $92.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.43 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.54.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

