Banque Pictet & Cie SA Lowers Stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA lowered its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,877 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 667 shares during the quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $2,652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 37.8% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,338 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $901,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the third quarter valued at about $2,275,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 86.5% in the third quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,559 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,144,000 after acquiring an additional 2,579 shares during the period. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the third quarter valued at about $11,127,000. Finally, Braun Stacey Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 9.1% in the third quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 53,084 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $20,469,000 after acquiring an additional 4,422 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

Lululemon Athletica Stock Up 1.6 %

LULU stock opened at $465.28 on Wednesday. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 52 week low of $286.58 and a 52 week high of $516.39. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $467.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $438.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.33.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Lululemon Athletica declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, December 7th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the apparel retailer to buy up to 1.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

LULU has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Lululemon Athletica from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $430.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Evercore boosted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $475.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $420.00 to $503.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $429.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $493.87.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Lululemon Athletica

Insider Buying and Selling at Lululemon Athletica

In other news, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 15,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $494.64, for a total value of $7,617,456.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,897,925.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 15,400 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $494.64, for a total transaction of $7,617,456.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,897,925.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Calvin Mcdonald sold 25,000 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $497.50, for a total transaction of $12,437,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 73,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,712,017.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,658 shares of company stock worth $21,183,956 over the last 90 days. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lululemon Athletica Profile

(Free Report)

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LULU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.