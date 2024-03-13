Banque Pictet & Cie SA Lowers Stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA lowered its position in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,403 shares during the quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Prologis were worth $2,378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PLD. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prologis during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in Prologis in the third quarter worth $29,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Prologis by 966.7% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 256 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Prologis in the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Prologis in the second quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director James B. Connor sold 103,331 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total transaction of $13,763,689.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,419 shares in the company, valued at $2,853,010.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

PLD stock opened at $134.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $124.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.90, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $131.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $121.28. Prologis, Inc. has a one year low of $96.64 and a one year high of $137.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.58). The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 38.13% and a return on equity of 5.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.96 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 15th. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. This is an increase from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is 116.72%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PLD. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Prologis in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Prologis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Prologis from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $123.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Prologis in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Prologis from $134.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $141.73.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At December 31, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

