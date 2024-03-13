Banque Pictet & Cie SA Sells 2,266 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA trimmed its position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 6.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,301 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,266 shares during the quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $2,851,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DUK. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 100,433.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,846,616 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $808,123,000 after purchasing an additional 7,838,811 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in Duke Energy by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,188,381 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $734,825,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435,725 shares during the period. Imprint Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Duke Energy by 8,722.3% in the 2nd quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 1,127,837 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $112,784,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115,053 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Duke Energy by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,018,171 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,031,772,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037,012 shares during the period. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Duke Energy by 166.1% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,656,141 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $59,440,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033,790 shares during the period. 63.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Louis E. Renjel sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.57, for a total transaction of $277,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,315,697.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on DUK. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Bank of America cut shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $105.00 to $96.00 in a report on Monday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $101.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Duke Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Duke Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.00.

Duke Energy Stock Performance

NYSE DUK opened at $95.05 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.46. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.46. Duke Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $83.06 and a 1 year high of $100.39.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $7.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.24 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 9.78% and a return on equity of 8.93%. Duke Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Duke Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a $1.025 dividend. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 115.49%.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

