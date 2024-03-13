Bar Harbor Wealth Management Acquires 3,914 Shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC)

Bar Harbor Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,552 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,914 shares during the quarter. Bar Harbor Wealth Management’s holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies were worth $1,602,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,027,040,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the second quarter valued at $2,334,660,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,532,290,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $601,159,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $313,868,000. 79.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get GE HealthCare Technologies alerts:

GE HealthCare Technologies Price Performance

NASDAQ GEHC opened at $91.82 on Wednesday. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.35 and a 52 week high of $94.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.40, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $81.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GE HealthCare Technologies ( NASDAQ:GEHC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.09 billion. GE HealthCare Technologies had a return on equity of 25.58% and a net margin of 8.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

GEHC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $74.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. UBS Group upgraded shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $66.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Monday, February 12th. HSBC began coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a report on Thursday, February 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho boosted their target price on GE HealthCare Technologies from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a report on Thursday, November 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, GE HealthCare Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.83.

View Our Latest Research Report on GEHC

About GE HealthCare Technologies

(Free Report)

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GEHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GE HealthCare Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GE HealthCare Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.