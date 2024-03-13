Bar Harbor Wealth Management Acquires 585 Shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

Bar Harbor Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Free Report) by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,067 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the quarter. Bar Harbor Wealth Management’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WTRG. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Essential Utilities in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Essential Utilities by 112.6% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Essential Utilities by 155.4% during the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV boosted its holdings in Essential Utilities by 250.0% during the 3rd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new position in Essential Utilities during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

Essential Utilities Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of WTRG stock opened at $35.82 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.79 billion, a PE ratio of 19.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.81. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.07 and a fifty-two week high of $45.29.

Essential Utilities Increases Dividend

Essential Utilities ( NYSE:WTRG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.01. Essential Utilities had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 24.26%. The business had revenue of $479.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $708.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a $0.3071 dividend. This is an increase from Essential Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.59%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Essential Utilities from $51.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 4th. StockNews.com cut Essential Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.75.

About Essential Utilities

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas segments. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties.

Featured Stories

