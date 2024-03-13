Bar Harbor Wealth Management Cuts Stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Bar Harbor Wealth Management reduced its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,586 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 363 shares during the period. Bar Harbor Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $457,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the second quarter worth $25,000. Arjuna Capital acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Field & Main Bank acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $40,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWM opened at $204.94 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $198.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $186.92. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52-week low of $161.67 and a 52-week high of $210.41.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

