Bar Harbor Wealth Management Decreases Stake in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Bar Harbor Wealth Management lowered its holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,459 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 86 shares during the quarter. Bar Harbor Wealth Management’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $788,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GPC. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 41,734 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,026,000 after purchasing an additional 4,047 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Genuine Parts by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 141,483 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $20,427,000 after purchasing an additional 18,522 shares in the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Genuine Parts in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,593,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,344,846 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,249,779,000 after purchasing an additional 155,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 507.8% in the third quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 10,807 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,560,000 after buying an additional 9,029 shares during the last quarter. 77.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Genuine Parts Stock Performance

Shares of GPC stock opened at $154.03 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $21.47 billion, a PE ratio of 16.51 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $143.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $141.63. Genuine Parts has a 52 week low of $126.35 and a 52 week high of $174.91.

Genuine Parts Increases Dividend

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The specialty retailer reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $5.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.64 billion. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 31.64% and a net margin of 5.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts will post 9.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This is an increase from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is 42.87%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Genuine Parts in a report on Friday, February 16th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Genuine Parts from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.33.

Genuine Parts Profile

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates in two segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and equipment and parts used by repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

