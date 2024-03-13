Bar Harbor Wealth Management Decreases Stock Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Bar Harbor Wealth Management reduced its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,694 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 290 shares during the quarter. Bar Harbor Wealth Management’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,052,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HON. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 92,864 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $17,156,000 after acquiring an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 294,770 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $54,456,000 after acquiring an additional 2,849 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 151.8% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 296,373 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $54,752,000 after acquiring an additional 178,693 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 71,121 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $13,139,000 after acquiring an additional 7,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connors Investor Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 64,087 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $11,839,000 after purchasing an additional 3,701 shares during the last quarter. 74.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HON has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank raised Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $195.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Honeywell International from $210.00 to $209.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Barclays raised their target price on Honeywell International from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Honeywell International from $190.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $220.89.

Honeywell International Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HON opened at $199.13 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.27. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $174.88 and a fifty-two week high of $210.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.87 billion, a PE ratio of 23.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $199.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $194.15.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The conglomerate reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.01. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 35.17% and a net margin of 15.43%. The business had revenue of $9.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.52 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Honeywell International news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 25,500 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.19, for a total transaction of $5,028,345.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 183,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,164,646. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

