Bar Harbor Wealth Management Decreases Stock Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Bar Harbor Wealth Management cut its holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,103 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 160 shares during the quarter. Bar Harbor Wealth Management’s holdings in General Electric were worth $343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in General Electric by 808.1% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Electric during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its position in General Electric by 43.4% during the third quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 317 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in General Electric during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in General Electric in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. 74.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at General Electric

In other news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 22,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.87, for a total transaction of $3,195,107.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 56,284 shares in the company, valued at $8,153,863.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other General Electric news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 13,601 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.55, for a total value of $1,843,615.55. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,552,351.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 22,055 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.87, for a total value of $3,195,107.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 56,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,153,863.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

General Electric Price Performance

GE opened at $167.46 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $182.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.01, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $141.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.88. General Electric has a 12-month low of $86.45 and a 12-month high of $175.81.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $19.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.27 billion. General Electric had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 13.95%. The business’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Electric Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 27th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.82%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GE. StockNews.com initiated coverage on General Electric in a report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of General Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on General Electric from $144.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of General Electric from $153.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of General Electric from $180.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.36.

About General Electric

(Free Report)

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

