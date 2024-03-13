Bar Harbor Wealth Management Has $1.50 Million Stock Holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Bar Harbor Wealth Management decreased its holdings in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,022 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 71 shares during the period. Bar Harbor Wealth Management’s holdings in Linde were worth $1,498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in LIN. Norges Bank bought a new position in Linde during the fourth quarter worth about $2,409,138,000. Winder Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in Linde during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,892,774,000. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Linde by 888.7% during the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,741,529 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,329,889,000 after acquiring an additional 3,363,112 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Linde by 55.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,457,759 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,780,213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,956,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Linde by 450.3% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,141,656 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $698,566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,752,456 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Linde

In other Linde news, CFO Matthew J. White sold 51,231 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $455.84, for a total transaction of $23,353,139.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 57,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,271,882.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Linde news, CEO Sanjiv Lamba sold 8,306 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.04, for a total value of $3,837,704.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 56,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,058,131.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew J. White sold 51,231 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $455.84, for a total transaction of $23,353,139.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 57,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,271,882.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 72,971 shares of company stock valued at $33,345,571 over the last ninety days. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Linde Stock Up 0.4 %

LIN stock opened at $471.47 on Wednesday. Linde plc has a 52 week low of $324.11 and a 52 week high of $473.98. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $424.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $403.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $227.05 billion, a PE ratio of 37.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.93.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $3.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $8.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.04 billion. Linde had a net margin of 18.87% and a return on equity of 17.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.16 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 15.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Linde Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $5.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. This is a boost from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Linde’s payout ratio is 40.48%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on LIN shares. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Linde from $395.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered Linde from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. HSBC lifted their price objective on Linde from $440.00 to $447.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 24th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Linde from $434.00 to $503.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Linde in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $443.79.

About Linde

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

