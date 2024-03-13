Bar Harbor Wealth Management Has $2.19 Million Stock Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Bar Harbor Wealth Management trimmed its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,516 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 349 shares during the period. Bar Harbor Wealth Management’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $2,186,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,461,267,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 107,710.7% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,080,039 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,012,147,000 after purchasing an additional 5,075,327 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 187,225.6% during the third quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 2,111,159 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $438,783,000 after purchasing an additional 2,110,032 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,690,606 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,329,237,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 189.5% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,798,268 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $581,592,000 after buying an additional 1,831,727 shares during the period. 71.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LOW. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Monday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $265.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $238.00 to $262.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $246.79.

Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $243.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $224.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $214.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.48, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.13. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $181.85 and a 52 week high of $245.29.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.09. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 51.42% and a net margin of 8.94%. The business had revenue of $18.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 12.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

