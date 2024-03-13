Bar Harbor Wealth Management Has $2.50 Million Stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Bar Harbor Wealth Management lowered its holdings in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 809 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5 shares during the quarter. Bar Harbor Wealth Management’s holdings in Booking were worth $2,495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BKNG. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in Booking by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 3,824 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,793,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Booking in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Booking by 21.1% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,109 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,587,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Booking during the third quarter worth about $108,000. Finally, Exchange Bank bought a new position in shares of Booking during the third quarter worth about $234,000. Institutional investors own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BKNG has been the topic of several research reports. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Booking in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Booking from $3,550.00 to $3,900.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Booking from $3,450.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Booking from $3,580.00 to $4,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Booking has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3,697.38.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 28 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,497.80, for a total transaction of $97,938.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,217,234.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 28 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,497.80, for a total value of $97,938.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,217,234.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,494.47, for a total transaction of $3,494,470.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 10,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,657,571.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,137 shares of company stock worth $7,476,491. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Booking Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BKNG opened at $3,500.00 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3,565.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3,283.71. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $2,383.18 and a 1 year high of $3,918.00. The firm has a market cap of $119.60 billion, a PE ratio of 29.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.40.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $32.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $29.72 by $2.28. Booking had a net margin of 20.08% and a negative return on equity of 751.49%. The business had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $24.74 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 175.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Booking Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $8.75 per share. This represents a $35.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. Booking’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.67%.

Booking Profile

(Free Report)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

